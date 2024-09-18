& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Impact: No direct impact identified to Autodesk products or services.
Original Publish: 08/04/2026
Updated: 08/09/2026
Autodesk’s investigation is complete. Autodesk has not identified any direct impact to our products or services.
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk is aware of a supply chain attack involving npm packages and a self-propagating worm that compromises JavaScript packages.
Autodesk’s investigation is complete. Autodesk has not identified any direct impact to our products or services.
The attack is a variant of Shai-Hulud, named ChainDrop, that targets software developers and CI/CD systems by compromising legitimate package maintainers and then using those trusted packages to spread malware automatically.
Read more: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/blog/2026/08/04/chaindrop-supply-chain-compromise-anatomy-self-propagating-worm/
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