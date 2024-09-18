Summary

Autodesk is aware of a supply chain attack involving npm packages and a self-propagating worm that compromises JavaScript packages.

Autodesk’s investigation is complete. Autodesk has not identified any direct impact to our products or services.

Description

The attack is a variant of Shai-Hulud, named ChainDrop, that targets software developers and CI/CD systems by compromising legitimate package maintainers and then using those trusted packages to spread malware automatically.

Read more: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/blog/2026/08/04/chaindrop-supply-chain-compromise-anatomy-self-propagating-worm/