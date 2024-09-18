Summary

Autodesk Access is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Successful exploitation requires local machine access by an authenticated attacker and may allow the attacker to execute code in another user's context, including an administrator's, resulting in privilege escalation.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2026-93087: A maliciously modified field in the locally stored JSON description for an update made available by Autodesk, when processed by Autodesk Access, can cause attacker-controlled HTML content to be executed in another user's session. A local, authenticated malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of another user if that user interacts with an injected link, resulting in privilege escalation.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Access

Impacted Versions: 2.24.0.519 and earlier

Mitigated Versions: 2.26.0.516

Update Source: Autodesk Access

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal . As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Thomas Anderson (thomasataldrich) for reporting CVE-2026-93087.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 11/26/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory