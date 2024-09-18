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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2026-0026
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk Access
Impact: Incorrect Permission Assignment for Critical Resource
Severity: High
Original Publish: 11/26/2026
Last Revised: 11/26/2026
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk Access is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Successful exploitation requires local machine access by an authenticated attacker and may allow the attacker to execute code in another user's context, including an administrator's, resulting in privilege escalation.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
CVE-2026-93087: A maliciously modified field in the locally stored JSON description for an update made available by Autodesk, when processed by Autodesk Access, can cause attacker-controlled HTML content to be executed in another user's session. A local, authenticated malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of another user if that user interacts with an injected link, resulting in privilege escalation.
Item: Autodesk Access
Impacted Versions: 2.24.0.519 and earlier
Mitigated Versions: 2.26.0.516
Update Source: Autodesk Access
*Note: Product list subject to change.
Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open files from trusted sources.
We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:
Thomas Anderson (thomasataldrich) for reporting CVE-2026-93087.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 11/26/2026
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
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