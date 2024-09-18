Summary

Autodesk Revit is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability could result in a denial-of-service condition. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2026-129970: A maliciously crafted PNG file, when imported into Autodesk Revit, can trigger a NULL Pointer Dereference vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause the application to terminate unexpectedly, resulting in a denial-of-service.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Revit

Impacted Versions: 2027.3 and earlier

Mitigated Versions: 2027.4

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Karim Belfodil for reporting CVE-2026-129970.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 11/24/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory