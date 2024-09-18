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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2026-0023
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk Revit, Autodesk IFC for Revit Add-in
Impact: Path Traversal
Severity: Medium
Original Publish: 11/24/2026
Last Revised: 11/24/2026
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk Revit and Autodesk IFC for Revit Add-in are affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability could allow a malicious actor to write files outside the intended extraction directory. Exploitation requires user interaction.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
CVE-2026-121725: A maliciously crafted IFCZIP file, when imported through Autodesk Revit or Autodesk IFC for Revit Add-in, can exploit a path traversal flaw to write attacker-controlled files outside the intended extraction directory. Depending on the destination, a written file may later be loaded or executed, potentially resulting in code execution in the context of the current user. Exploitation requires user interaction to open or import the file.
Item: Autodesk Revit
Impacted Versions: 2027.2 and earlier
Mitigated Versions: 2027.3
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: IFC for Revit
Impacted Versions: IFC for Revit 2027 Add-in versions prior to 27.4.0.30.
Mitigated Versions: IFC.for.Revit.2027.4.0.30
Update Source: Autodesk IFC for Revit GitHub Releases
*Note: Product list subject to change.
*Note: The IFC for Revit Add-in replaces the built-in IFC functionality when installed. Users with the separate add-in installed should ensure that the add-in is updated to a mitigated version.
Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. Users who have installed the separately distributed IFC for Revit 2027 Add-in should download and install IFC for Revit 2027.4.0.30 or later from the official Autodesk IFC for Revit GitHub releases page. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.
We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:
Larpie (optoutcve) for reporting CVE-2026-121725.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 11/24/2026
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
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