Summary

Autodesk Revit and Autodesk IFC for Revit Add-in are affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability could allow a malicious actor to write files outside the intended extraction directory. Exploitation requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2026-121725: A maliciously crafted IFCZIP file, when imported through Autodesk Revit or Autodesk IFC for Revit Add-in, can exploit a path traversal flaw to write attacker-controlled files outside the intended extraction directory. Depending on the destination, a written file may later be loaded or executed, potentially resulting in code execution in the context of the current user. Exploitation requires user interaction to open or import the file.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Revit

Impacted Versions: 2027.2 and earlier

Mitigated Versions: 2027.3

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: IFC for Revit

Impacted Versions: IFC for Revit 2027 Add-in versions prior to 27.4.0.30.

Mitigated Versions: IFC.for.Revit.2027.4.0.30

Update Source: Autodesk IFC for Revit GitHub Releases

*Note: Product list subject to change.

*Note: The IFC for Revit Add-in replaces the built-in IFC functionality when installed. Users with the separate add-in installed should ensure that the add-in is updated to a mitigated version.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. Users who have installed the separately distributed IFC for Revit 2027 Add-in should download and install IFC for Revit 2027.4.0.30 or later from the official Autodesk IFC for Revit GitHub releases page. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Larpie (optoutcve) for reporting CVE-2026-121725.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 11/24/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory