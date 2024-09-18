Summary

Autodesk 3ds Max is affected by multiple vulnerabilities listed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities can lead to code execution or denial of service. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2026-126824: A maliciously crafted SBSAR file, when imported or loaded through the Substance in 3ds Max plugin in Autodesk 3ds Max, can trigger an Out-of-Bounds Read (unvalidated element begin-pointer) vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause an application crash or potentially read sensitive data from the current process. CVE-2026-126825: A maliciously crafted SBSAR file, when imported or loaded through the Substance in 3ds Max plugin in Autodesk 3ds Max, can trigger an Out-of-Bounds Read (table-index lookup) vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause an application crash or potentially read sensitive data from the current process. CVE-2026-126826: A maliciously crafted SBSAR file, when imported or loaded through the Substance in 3ds Max plugin in Autodesk 3ds Max, can trigger an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause an application crash, data corruption, or potentially execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2026-126827: A maliciously crafted SBSAR file, when imported or loaded through the Substance in 3ds Max plugin in Autodesk 3ds Max, can trigger a Stack Overflow vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause an application crash.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk 3ds Max

Impacted Versions: 2027.2 and earlier

Mitigated Versions: 2027.3

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected product install the latest mitigated product version noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

jony_juice for reporting CVE-2026-126824, CVE-2026-126825, CVE-2026-126826, and CVE-2026-126827.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 11/19/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory