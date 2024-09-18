Summary

Autodesk Fusion Post Processor Utility Extension is affected by a vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability may lead to arbitrary code execution in the context of the current user. Exploitation requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2026-107672: A maliciously crafted .stack.json file can trigger a trusted Markdown injection vulnerability in Autodesk Fusion Post Processor Utility Extension. A malicious actor may exploit this vulnerability to execute arbitrary commands in the context of the current user.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Fusion Post Processor Utility

Impacted Versions: 5.0.1 pre-release

Mitigated Versions: 5.0.2

Update Source: Visual Studio Marketplace

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the impacted products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Visual Studio Marketplace . As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Jinho Kim (0sc4r) for reporting CVE-2026-107672.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 10/27/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory