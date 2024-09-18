Summary

ADP Desktop SDK is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to unauthorized access to Autodesk services. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires local machine access.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2026-15102: ADP Desktop SDK contains a vulnerability where sensitive information is transmitted in clear text. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to unauthorized access to Autodesk services.

Affected Products

Item: ADP Desktop SDK

Impacted Versions: 5.5.54, 6.4.34, 7.0.3 and earlier

Mitigated Versions: 7.0.4 and later

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal . As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Bruno Lowczy (@blowczy) for reporting CVE-2026-15102.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 10/14/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory