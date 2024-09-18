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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2026-0017
Product, Service, Component: ADP Desktop SDK
Impact: Cleartext Transmission of Sensitive Information
Severity: High
Original Publish: 10/14/2026
Last Revised: 10/14/2026
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
ADP Desktop SDK is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to unauthorized access to Autodesk services. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires local machine access.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
CVE-2026-15102: ADP Desktop SDK contains a vulnerability where sensitive information is transmitted in clear text. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to unauthorized access to Autodesk services.
Item: ADP Desktop SDK
Impacted Versions: 5.5.54, 6.4.34, 7.0.3 and earlier
Mitigated Versions: 7.0.4 and later
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list subject to change.
Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open files from trusted sources.
We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:
Bruno Lowczy (@blowczy) for reporting CVE-2026-15102.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 10/14/2026
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
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