Summary

Autodesk Fusion is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability may result in sensitive information associated with the current user being exposed or may enable compromise of the user’s Autodesk account. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2026-85217: A maliciously crafted add-in, when installed and executed in Autodesk Fusion Desktop, can modify persistent network proxy settings without user notification or consent. A successful exploit may allow an attacker to redirect authenticated Fusion network traffic through an attacker-controlled proxy, potentially exposing sensitive information with the current user.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Fusion

Impacted Versions: 2704.1.53 or earlier

Mitigated Versions: 2705.1.11

Update Source: Windows Download Link or Mac Download Link

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the impacted products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Windows Download Link or Mac Download Link.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Abdul-lateef Yusuff Goke (Alpha Aquila) for reporting CVE-2026-85217.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 09/10/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory