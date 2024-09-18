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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2026-0015
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk AutoCAD and certain specialized toolsets, Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk 3ds Max, Autodesk InfraWorks, Autodesk Inventor, Autodesk Revit, Autodesk Revit LT, Autodesk Vault Client
Impact: Uncontrolled Recursion
Severity: Medium
Original Publish: 09/02/2026
Last Revised: 09/02/2026
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Certain Autodesk products use a shared component that is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can result in a denial-of-service condition. Exploitation requires user interaction.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
CVE-2026-14255: A maliciously crafted IFC file, when parsed through certain Autodesk products, can trigger an Uncontrolled Recursion vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause the application to terminate unexpectedly, resulting in a denial-of-service. Exploitation requires a user to open a specially crafted IFC file.
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD 2027 and the following specialized toolsets: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture 2027, Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical 2027, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical 2027, Autodesk AutoCAD MEP 2027, Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D 2027, Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D 2027
Autodesk Advance Steel 2027, Autodesk 3ds Max 2027, Autodesk Civil 3D 2027, Autodesk InfraWorks 2027, Autodesk Inventor 2027, Autodesk Revit 2027, Autodesk Revit LT 2027, Autodesk Vault Client 2027
Impacted Versions: Autodesk Shared Components 2027.1 or earlier (versions prior to v2.2.0)
Mitigated Versions: Autodesk Shared Components 2027.2 (v2.2.0)
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD 2026 and the following specialized toolsets: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD MEP 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D 2026
Autodesk Advance Steel 2026, Autodesk 3ds Max 2026, Autodesk Civil 3D 2026, Autodesk InfraWorks 2026, Autodesk Inventor 2026, Autodesk Revit 2026, Autodesk Revit LT 2026, Autodesk Vault 2026
Impacted Versions: Autodesk Shared Components 2026.7 or earlier (versions prior to v1.12.0)
Mitigated Versions: Autodesk Shared Components 2026.8 (v1.12.0)
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list subject to change.
Autodesk recommends that users install the latest available version of Autodesk Shared Components via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal to ensure the latest fixes are installed, as these fixes may not be included in host product patches. However, customers do not need to uninstall or reinstall their products (e.g., AutoCAD), as the latest Autodesk Shared Components can be updated independently. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.
We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:
Karim Belfodil for reporting CVE-2026-14255.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 09/02/2026
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
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