Summary

Certain Autodesk products use a shared component that is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can result in a denial-of-service condition. Exploitation requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2026-14255: A maliciously crafted IFC file, when parsed through certain Autodesk products, can trigger an Uncontrolled Recursion vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause the application to terminate unexpectedly, resulting in a denial-of-service. Exploitation requires a user to open a specially crafted IFC file.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD 2027 and the following specialized toolsets: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture 2027, Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical 2027, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical 2027, Autodesk AutoCAD MEP 2027, Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D 2027, Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D 2027

Autodesk Advance Steel 2027, Autodesk 3ds Max 2027, Autodesk Civil 3D 2027, Autodesk InfraWorks 2027, Autodesk Inventor 2027, Autodesk Revit 2027, Autodesk Revit LT 2027, Autodesk Vault Client 2027

Impacted Versions: Autodesk Shared Components 2027.1 or earlier (versions prior to v2.2.0)

Mitigated Versions: Autodesk Shared Components 2027.2 (v2.2.0)

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk AutoCAD 2026 and the following specialized toolsets: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD MEP 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D 2026

Autodesk Advance Steel 2026, Autodesk 3ds Max 2026, Autodesk Civil 3D 2026, Autodesk InfraWorks 2026, Autodesk Inventor 2026, Autodesk Revit 2026, Autodesk Revit LT 2026, Autodesk Vault 2026

Impacted Versions: Autodesk Shared Components 2026.7 or earlier (versions prior to v1.12.0)

Mitigated Versions: Autodesk Shared Components 2026.8 (v1.12.0)

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk recommends that users install the latest available version of Autodesk Shared Components via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal to ensure the latest fixes are installed, as these fixes may not be included in host product patches. However, customers do not need to uninstall or reinstall their products (e.g., AutoCAD), as the latest Autodesk Shared Components can be updated independently. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Karim Belfodil for reporting CVE-2026-14255.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 09/02/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory