Summary

Autodesk Installer is affected by multiple vulnerabilities listed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities can lead to privilege escalation or denial of service. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires local access and user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2026-14478: A maliciously created executable, when executed on the victim’s machine, may allow a local low-privileged attacker to inject unauthenticated IPC messages into named pipes, modify pipe permissions or ownership, and potentially impact confidentiality, integrity, and availability. CVE-2026-14479: A maliciously crafted input, when processed by the Autodesk Installer IPC frame parser, may trigger improper validation of an input-specified position or offset, resulting in an out-of-range substring operation. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause the NT AUTHORITY\SYSTEM service to terminate unexpectedly, resulting in a denial-of-service condition.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Installer

Impacted Versions: 2.22.0 or earlier

Mitigated Versions: 2.23.0

Update Source: Autodesk Installer

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk strongly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Installer. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources. Customers do not need to uninstall or reinstall their products.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Francis Provencher {PRL} for reporting CVE-2026-14478 and CVE-2026-14479.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 08/12/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory