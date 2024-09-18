Summary

Autodesk FBX SDK is affected by multiple vulnerabilities listed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities can lead to code execution. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2026-10709: A maliciously crafted FBX file, when parsed through Autodesk FBX SDK, can trigger a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in fbxsdk::FbxIO::BinaryReadSectionHeader. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2026-10710: A maliciously crafted FBX file, when parsed through Autodesk FBX SDK, can trigger a stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in fbxsdk::ExtractDrive. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk FBX SDK

Impacted Versions: 2020.3.9 or earlier

Mitigated Versions: FBX SDK 2020.3.10

Update Source: FBX SDK

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

André Baptista and Bruno Mendes from Ethiack for reporting CVE-2026-10709 and CVE-2026-10710.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 08/04/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory