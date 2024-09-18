Summary

Autodesk Fusion is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability may result in arbitrary code execution in the context of the current user. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2026-10789: A maliciously crafted webpage, when visited by a user with Autodesk Fusion Desktop running and the MCP extension enabled, can trigger a vulnerability in the MCP extension that could allow arbitrary code execution. A successful exploit may allow code to execute with the privileges of the current user.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Fusion

Impacted Versions: 2703.1.11 or earlier

Mitigated Versions: 2703.1.20

Update Source: Windows Download Link or Mac Download Link

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the impacted products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Windows Download Link or Mac Download Link.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Abdul-lateef Yusuff Goke (Alpha Aquila) for reporting CVE-2026-10789.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 06/22/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory

Revision: 1.1

Date: 06/23/2026

Description: Updated Advisory Headline