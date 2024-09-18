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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2026-0008
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk Fusion
Impact: Code Injection
Severity: Critical
Original Publish: 06/22/2026
Last Revised: 06/23/2026
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk Fusion is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability may result in arbitrary code execution in the context of the current user. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
CVE-2026-10789: A maliciously crafted webpage, when visited by a user with Autodesk Fusion Desktop running and the MCP extension enabled, can trigger a vulnerability in the MCP extension that could allow arbitrary code execution. A successful exploit may allow code to execute with the privileges of the current user.
Item: Autodesk Fusion
Impacted Versions: 2703.1.11 or earlier
Mitigated Versions: 2703.1.20
Update Source: Windows Download Link or Mac Download Link
*Note: Product list subject to change.
Autodesk highly recommends that users of the impacted products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Windows Download Link or Mac Download Link.
We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:
Abdul-lateef Yusuff Goke (Alpha Aquila) for reporting CVE-2026-10789.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 06/22/2026
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 06/23/2026
Description: Updated Advisory Headline
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