Summary

Autodesk Revit is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to a denial-of-service. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2026-1288: A maliciously crafted RFA file, when converted to FormIt via “Convert RFA to FormIt” in Autodesk Revit, can force a NULL Pointer Dereference vulnerability. Successful exploitation may cause the application to crash, leading to a denial-of-service condition.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Revit

Impacted Versions: 2027, 2026, 2025, 2024

Mitigated Versions: 2027.1, 2026.4.1, 2025.4.5, 2024.3.5

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Francis Provencher (PRL) for reporting CVE-2026-1288.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 06/17/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory