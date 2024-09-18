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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2026-0007
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk Revit
Impact: NULL Pointer Dereference
Severity: Medium
Original Publish: 06/17/2026
Last Revised: 06/17/2026
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Autodesk Revit is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to a denial-of-service. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.
The details of the vulnerability are as follows:
CVE-2026-1288: A maliciously crafted RFA file, when converted to FormIt via “Convert RFA to FormIt” in Autodesk Revit, can force a NULL Pointer Dereference vulnerability. Successful exploitation may cause the application to crash, leading to a denial-of-service condition.
Item: Autodesk Revit
Impacted Versions: 2027, 2026, 2025, 2024
Mitigated Versions: 2027.1, 2026.4.1, 2025.4.5, 2024.3.5
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list subject to change.
Autodesk highly recommends that users of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.
We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:
Francis Provencher (PRL) for reporting CVE-2026-1288.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 06/17/2026
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
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