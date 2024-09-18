Summary

Autodesk Fusion is affected by multiple vulnerabilities listed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities can lead to code execution. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:

CVE-2026-4369: A maliciously crafted HTML payload in an assembly variant name, when displayed during the delete confirmation dialog and clicked by a user, can trigger a Stored Cross-site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the Autodesk Fusion desktop application. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to read local files or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2026-4344: A maliciously crafted HTML payload in a component name, when displayed during the delete confirmation dialog and clicked by a user, can trigger a Stored Cross-site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the Autodesk Fusion desktop application. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to read local files or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process. CVE-2026-4345: A maliciously crafted HTML payload, stored in a design name and exported to CSV, can trigger a Stored Cross-site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the Autodesk Fusion desktop application. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to read local files or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk Fusion

Impacted Versions: 2606.0 or earlier

Mitigated Versions: 2702.1.47

Update Source: Windows Download Link or Mac Download Link

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that users of the impacted products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable, via Windows Download Link or Mac Download Link. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researchers for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

Abdul-lateef Yusuff Goke (Alpha Aquila) for reporting CVE-2026-4369 and CVE-2026-4344.

Karim Belfodil (qatada) for reporting CVE-2026-4345.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 04/14/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory