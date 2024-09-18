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Autodesk ID: ADSK-SA-2026-0004
Product, Service, Component: Autodesk AutoCAD and certain specialized toolsets, Autodesk Advance Steel, Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk 3ds Max, Autodesk InfraWorks, Autodesk Inventor, Autodesk Revit, Autodesk Revit LT, Autodesk Vault Client
Impact: Out-of-Bounds Write
Severity: High
Original Publish: 02/18/2026
Last Revised: 06/25/2026
|Severity
|CVSS Score
|Impact
|Low
|0.1 - 3.9
|A vulnerability where scope and impact of exploitation is restricted and the ability to exploit is extremely difficult.
|Medium
|4.0 - 6.9
|A vulnerability where exploitation is mitigated by factors such as difficulty to exploit, default configuration or ease of identification.
|High
|7.0 - 8.9
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would directly impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of user's data or processing resources.
|Critical
|9.0 - 10
|A vulnerability, which if exploited, would allow remote execution of malicious code without user action.
Certain Autodesk products use a shared component that is affected by the vulnerabilities listed below. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities can lead to code execution. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities requires user interaction.
The details of the vulnerabilities are as follows:
CVE-2026-0874: A maliciously crafted CATPART file, when parsed through certain Autodesk products, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, cause data corruption, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
CVE-2026-0875: A maliciously crafted MODEL file, when parsed through certain Autodesk products, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. A malicious actor may leverage this vulnerability to cause a crash, cause data corruption, or execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.
Item: Autodesk AutoCAD 2026 and the following specialized toolsets: Autodesk AutoCAD Architecture 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Electrical 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Mechanical 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD MEP 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Plant 3D 2026, Autodesk AutoCAD Map 3D 2026
Autodesk Advance Steel 2026, Autodesk 3ds Max 2026, Autodesk Civil 3D 2026, Autodesk InfraWorks 2026, Autodesk Inventor 2026, Autodesk Revit 2026, Autodesk Revit LT 2026, Autodesk Vault Client 2026
Impacted Versions: Autodesk Shared Components 2026.5 or earlier (versions prior to v1.10.0)
Mitigated Versions: Autodesk Shared Components 2026.6 (v1.10.0)
Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal
*Note: Product list subject to change.
Autodesk recommends that users install the latest available version of Autodesk Shared Components via Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal to ensure the latest updates are installed, as these fixes may not be included in host product patches. However, customers do not need to update, uninstall or reinstall their products, as the latest shared component updates can be installed independently. As a general best practice, we also recommend that users only open files from trusted sources.
We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:
Rocco Calvi (@TecR0c) with TecSecurity working with TrendAI Zero Day Initiative for reporting CVE-2026-0874 and CVE-2026-0875.
Revision: 1.0
Date: 02/18/2026
Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory
Revision: 1.1
Date: 06/25/2025
Description: Updated Affected Versions
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