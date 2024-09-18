Summary

The USD (Universal Scene Description) functionality within Autodesk Arnold and Autodesk 3ds Max is affected by the vulnerability listed below. Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to arbitrary code execution. Exploitation of this vulnerability requires user interaction.

Description

The details of the vulnerability are as follows:

CVE-2026-0659: A maliciously crafted USD file, when loaded or imported into Autodesk Arnold or Autodesk 3ds Max, can force an Out-of-Bounds Write vulnerability. A malicious actor can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the current process.

Affected Products

Item: Autodesk USD for Arnold

Impacted Versions: Arnold USD 7.4.4.1 or earlier

Mitigated Versions: Arnold USD 7.4.4.2

Update Source: GitHub - Autodesk/arnold-usd: Arnold components for USD

Item: Autodesk Arnold

Impacted Versions: 7.4.4.1 or earlier

Mitigated Versions: 7.4.4.2

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

Item: Autodesk 3ds Max

Impacted Versions: 2026.2

Mitigated Versions: 2026.3.2

Update Source: Autodesk Access or Accounts Portal

*Note: Product list subject to change.

Recommendations

Autodesk highly recommends that customers of the affected products install the latest mitigated product versions noted above, as applicable. These updates are available via the Arnold USD GitHub repository, Autodesk Access or the Accounts Portal. As a general best practice, we also recommend that customers only open files from trusted sources.

Acknowledgements

We thank the following researcher for reporting the relevant issues and for working with Autodesk to help protect our users:

jony_juice for reporting CVE-2026-0659.

Revision History

Revision: 1.0

Date: 02/04/2026

Description: Initial Release of the Security Advisory