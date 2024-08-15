How to buy
Content Catalog is a cloud-based digital asset management tool that enables customers to easily manage, distribute, and find the most up-to-date versions of their BIM content, like Revit families and AutoCAD blocks. It’s a single source of truth for storing, versioning, and accessing content and data—accessible at no cost to users with existing subscriptions that include Autodesk Docs.
Gain better control and accessibility by connecting your assets in a common data environment.
Avoid unnecessary rework by ensuring team members have access to the latest approved version of each digital asset.
Save time with a robust search system that uses a variety of filters and display options to locate BIM content quickly.
Single source of truth
Store your firm’s internal content in the cloud, so you always have access to the latest and most accurate versions. You can also approve or decline uploaded BIM and non-BIM content, ensuring users have access to your healthiest and most relevant digital assets—all in one location.
Granular search
Search for your BIM and non-BIM content by any field or parameter, including content parameters.
Thumbnail previews
Find the content you need quickly and easily with a 3D preview of your content.
Content management
Organize your content into customizable collections, and sort by categories and tags.
Flexible input
Work confidently with various formats and sources of content, including integrated workflows.
Streamline your content management workflows.
Use Content Catalog’s granular search capability to find and insert your project content easily. Save common searches for future use.
Streamline your process for uploading, revisioning, tagging, and batch processing of your digital assets.
Manage collections, groups, members, and permissions directly in ACC.
Content Catalog integrates seamlessly with multiple authoring solutions.
Content Catalog offers a robust integration for Revit, supporting 2021-2025 versions. With the ability to host most file types, users can search across files—and by default, Content Catalog will populate content compatible with the connected project. Once found, users can insert supported content directly into their model.
Content Catalog offers flexible search options for your AutoCAD and Civil3D files. It supports the basic insert options for DWG and DXF files. Most other file types can be hosted but will need to be downloaded in order to use.
Content Catalog is a web-based content management system that allows customers to organize, find, and grant access to approved digital assets for BIM models, which increases the efficiency and productivity of BIM project teams. Through in-product integration with authoring tools such as Revit, AutoCAD, and other third-party offerings, customers are empowered to easily find and insert approved assets into their BIM models.
Content Catalog data is currently hosted in the US. Options for storing data in EMEA and AUS will come at a later date, not yet determined.
BIM content management has been a highly requested item on Autodesk’s Revit roadmap. Content Catalog addresses this need and advances our commitment to giving you access to data at a granular level, outside of the design authoring environment. Content Catalog is being integrated into Autodesk Docs to expand its capabilities as Autodesk’s AEC data repository.
Content Catalog is integrated with Revit versions 2021-2025, Civil3D, and AutoCAD. Content Catalog is also file format agnostic—it supports the storage of most file types, including PDFs.
Content Catalog’s functionality will be available for all Autodesk Doc users at no additional cost.
ACC Account Admin users will be able to activate and set up Content Catalog for their account via the ACC Admin Portal. The Content Catalog extension can be installed via the Revit or AutoCAD offering extensions. See installation and release notes for more details. Once available, end users will be able to access Content Catalog through Content Catalog’s Revit add-in or by navigating to contentcatalog.autodesk.com. Content Catalog will be administered through ACC Account Admin and made available for use on all design models (including those hosted on BIM 360 and ACC).
If you have a subscription to any of the following product offerings, you already have access to Autodesk Docs:
An additional seat of Autodesk Docs will need to be purchased to accommodate the new user’s access to the Content Catalog.