Autodesk Content Catalog

Centralize BIM content with cloud-based digital asset management

Improve efficiency and reduce rework

How can Content Catalog help you?

Content Catalog is a cloud-based digital asset management tool that enables customers to easily manage, distribute, and find the most up-to-date versions of their BIM content, like Revit families and AutoCAD blocks. It’s a single source of truth for storing, versioning, and accessing content and data—accessible at no cost to users with existing subscriptions that include Autodesk Docs.

Why use Content Catalog? 

Centralize digital assets 

Gain better control and accessibility by connecting your assets in a common data environment.

Unlock reliable data 

Avoid unnecessary rework by ensuring team members have access to the latest approved version of each digital asset.

Find content faster

Save time with a robust search system that uses a variety of filters and display options to locate BIM content quickly.

Key features

Content Catalog features

Single source of truth

Store your firm’s internal content in the cloud, so you always have access to the latest and most accurate versions. You can also approve or decline uploaded BIM and non-BIM content, ensuring users have access to your healthiest and most relevant digital assets—all in one location.

Granular search

Search for your BIM and non-BIM content by any field or parameter, including content parameters.

Thumbnail previews

Find the content you need quickly and easily with a 3D preview of your content.

Version control

Create and effectively manage multiple versions of your content.

Content management

Organize your content into customizable collections, and sort by categories and tags.

Flexible input

Work confidently with various formats and sources of content, including integrated workflows.

Workflows

Streamline your content management workflows.

Video: Content Catalog content basics workflow

Content basics  

Use Content Catalog’s granular search capability to find and insert your project content easily. Save common searches for future use.

 

Video: Content Catalog content management workflow

Content management

Streamline your process for uploading, revisioning, tagging, and batch processing of your digital assets.

 

Video: Content Catalog admin setup and configurations workflow

Admin setup and configurations

Manage  collections, groups, members, and  permissions directly in ACC.

 

In-app integrations

Content Catalog integrates seamlessly with multiple authoring solutions.

Revit

Content Catalog offers a robust integration for Revit, supporting 2021-2025 versions. With the ability to host most file types, users can search across files—and by default, Content Catalog will populate content compatible with the connected project. Once found, users can insert supported content directly into their model.

 

AutoCAD and Civil 3D 

Content Catalog offers flexible search options for your AutoCAD and Civil3D files. It supports the basic insert options for DWG and DXF files. Most other file types can be hosted but will need to be downloaded in order to use.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Content Catalog?

Content Catalog is a web-based content management system that allows customers to organize, find, and grant access to approved digital assets for BIM models, which increases the efficiency and productivity of BIM project teams. Through in-product integration with authoring tools such as Revit, AutoCAD, and other third-party offerings, customers are empowered to easily find and insert approved assets into their BIM models. 

Where is your Content Catalog data hosted?

Content Catalog data is currently hosted in the US. Options for storing data in EMEA and AUS will come at a later date, not yet determined.

Why is Autodesk releasing Content Catalog?

BIM content management has been a highly requested item on Autodesk’s Revit roadmap. Content Catalog addresses this need and advances our commitment to giving you access to data at a granular level, outside of the design authoring environment. Content Catalog is being integrated into Autodesk Docs to expand its capabilities as Autodesk’s AEC data repository.

What design authoring tools will Content Catalog integrate with at launch?

Content Catalog is integrated with Revit versions 2021-2025, Civil3D, and AutoCAD. Content Catalog is also file format agnostic—it supports the storage of most file types, including PDFs.

How do I get Content Catalog?

Content Catalog’s functionality will be available for all Autodesk Doc users at no additional cost.

Where can I access Content Catalog?

ACC Account Admin users will be able to activate and set up Content Catalog for their account via the ACC Admin Portal. The Content Catalog extension can be installed via the Revit or AutoCAD offering extensions. See installation and release notes for more details. Once available, end users will be able to access Content Catalog through Content Catalog’s Revit add-in or by navigating to  contentcatalog.autodesk.com. Content Catalog will be administered through ACC Account Admin and made available for use on all design models (including those hosted on BIM 360 and ACC).

How do I know if I have access to Content Catalog via Autodesk Docs?

If you have a subscription to any of the following product offerings, you already have access to Autodesk Docs: 

  • Autodesk Construction Cloud 
  • Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) Collection 
  • Autodesk BIM Collaborate  
  • Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro 
  • Autodesk Build 
  • Autodesk Takeoff 
  • Autodesk Docs standalone subscription  

How can I grant Content Catalog access to end users in my organization when the individual with access to Autodesk Docs differs from those seeking Content Catalog access?

An additional seat of Autodesk Docs will need to be purchased to accommodate the new user’s access to the Content Catalog.

