ACC Account Admin users will be able to activate and set up Content Catalog for their account via the ACC Admin Portal. The Content Catalog extension can be installed via the Revit or AutoCAD offering extensions. See installation and release notes for more details. Once available, end users will be able to access Content Catalog through Content Catalog’s Revit add-in or by navigating to contentcatalog.autodesk.com. Content Catalog will be administered through ACC Account Admin and made available for use on all design models (including those hosted on BIM 360 and ACC).