Production management in media and entertainment is the process of planning, tracking, and managing the logistics and assets of a creative project from the pre-production phases through to final delivery. It involves creating and optimizing schedules, tracking asset development and resources, assigning tasks, managing project budgets, and reviewing and approving creative content.
Production management software is used by directors, producers, supervisors, post-production artists, and others to aid each stage of the film production process, from early development to final delivery. These tools can dramatically improve the organizational aspects of budgeting, scheduling, and resource management, as well as providing creative review capabilities between the on-set personnel and the off-site postproduction editors and visual effects (VFX) artists.
Autodesk’s film production management tools go even further, offering AI-powered capabilities that dynamically update production schedules and resource assignments as changes occur. They also offer real-time camera-to-cloud creative reviews with powerful annotation tools and easy remote collaboration so production and post-production teams stay aligned.
Production management software like Autodesk Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) makes it possible for studios to confidently keep pace with the dynamic nature of production. Advanced production management capabilities give teams the tools they need to track, manage, and analyze project data, media, and resources in one centralized, cloud-connected environment as they move through the pipeline.
With Autodesk Flow Capture (formerly Moxion), production teams gain a powerful, cloud-based digital dailies and review tool that streamlines collaboration. Its industry-proven tools accelerate review workflows, enabling creative teams to deliver high-quality results with timely, effective feedback. Purpose-built to meet the evolving security demands of the media and entertainment industry, Flow Capture also offers a robust suite of security features that help teams collaborate with confidence - without compromising creative agility.
Scale your studio’s rendering and simulation capabilities, while equipping artists with powerful modeling and animation tools
Film production management software features help film creators and crews to stay connected and informed with real-time access to footage, collaborative media reviews, and up-to-the-second changes to production schedules and budgets.
Camera-to-cloud technology found in film production tools like Flow Capture gives film crews access to footage immediately after shooting, and the ability to collaborate in real-time across sets and locations. This efficient global collaboration allows for swift creative decision making, reducing the need for reshoots.
Real-time review solutions like Flow Capture Rooms enable production and post-production teams to facilitate fully synced, live review sessions for in-the-moment decision-making, or share dynamically watermarked cuts securely in the cloud to collect comments from key approvers on their own time. Rooms can be saved, re-opened, and updated for use throughout production.
Film production management tools like Flow Production Tracking make it possible to track every step of a project—including shots, assets, and task deadlines—in real time, all from one cloud-based environment.
Flow Production Tracking offers comprehensive scheduling of every step of the film production workflow, as well as AI-powered generative scheduling that automates schedule creation based on shifting variables. The software’s resource planning tools let you dynamically allocate and adjust resources to help deliver projects on time and on budget.
Production management software is used by many different people involved in film production, from producers and directors to editors and VFX supervisors.
Using tools like Flow Production Tracking and Flow Capture can significantly improve productivity throughout the stages of production. During early development, assets like scripts, storyboards, concept art, and other files are stored centrally in the cloud so that all team members can access the latest versions, share ideas, and collaborate easily.
During pre-production, these film production tools help teams create schedules and budgets, and track assets such as location scouting photos, design files, and other materials to align everyone on the most up-to-date information. Automated scheduling and budgeting tools reduce tedious manual tasks and facilitate accurate updates.
During filming, on-set crew can use film production software to stream camera footage to the cloud for review by off-site team members. This also prompts the post-production stage to begin while filming is still in progress.
Throughout filming and post-production, production tracking software can be used to manage and update schedules as changes arise, manage budgets, and track assets like different versions and shots as they move through the pipeline.
Increase productivity and enhance collaboration so you can confidently deliver projects on time and on budget.
Centralize project assets and workflows in one cloud-based environment to easily track every step of the project in real time.
With production tracking software you can easily identify where artists are overloaded or underutilized and adjust resources to optimize team performance, reduce downtime and deliver projects on time and on budget.
Use production insights to track and visualize key production data in one centralized environment to make critical business decisions faster.
Easily review, annotate, and iterate assets in context and in high resolution with powerful review tools to deliver the best results possible.
Stay in a creative state with seamless integrations with industry-leading content creation tools.
AMAZON STUDIOS
To piece together nearly 10,000 VFX shots with live-action footage for The Rings of Power, Amazon created a custom pipeline powered by Autodesk Flow Production Tracking and Flow Capture.
Image courtesy of Amazon Studios
SHADOWMACHINE
To deliver the Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Shadow Machine relied on Flow Production Tracking to keep remote teams connected and their project on track during a global pandemic.
Image courtesy of Netflix
GEARBOX SOFTWARE
Games studio Gearbox streamlined creative workflows and achieved significant productivity gains by integrating Flow Production Tracking with Autodesk Maya during the development of New Tales from the Borderlands.
Image courtesy of Gearbox Software/2K Games
Work Smarter: Using Project Data and Insights with Flow Production Tracking
Find out how to use Flow Production Tracking’s cloud-based data management in your production. Learn how to facilitate access to data across multiple teams and locations, and how to design pages to guide decision making and gain valuable insights into project requirements and progress.
The power of collaboration using Flow Production Tracking
Learn how Flow Production Tracking is used in many different industries to manage production pipelines. In this video we’ll also cover how to manage production in a world where many artists are working remotely, how to save time during the review process, and how to calculate ROI.
Learn the fundamentals of using Flow Production Tracking. In this course, you’ll see how to set up an account, gain insight on how data is structured within Flow Production Tracking, learn how to navigate and customize your on-screen data, and more.
Join Whitney Schmerber, Art Production Supervisor at ShadowMachine, for a deep dive into how they use Flow Production Tracking and Flow Capture to streamline communications, maximize data organization and forecast into the future to flag disruptions to workflows and company capacities.
See how the first fully cloud-based visual effects studio uses Flow Production Tracking to optimize production workflows to deliver award-winning projects across film, TV, and commercials.
WeFX Production Development Manager Leanna Kruse and Production Manager Lynn Sibley share how Autodesk Flow Production Tracking has transformed their creative process.
Explore three Autodesk University presentations on film production that show how connected data, AI, and open standards are transforming media and entertainment. These technologies help meet tight timelines and high demands while enabling creative breakthroughs.
Flow Capture Rooms give production team members the opportunity to collaborate in real time. In this series of onboarding videos, walk through their use and function.
Learn more about the exciting implications of adding AI to the film production workflow: repurposing or remixing existing footage, film restoration breakthroughs, and more, and how they may bring about a reckoning within the industry on the ultimate impact of AI.
Production management software improves efficiency in media projects by providing project tracking and review tools that streamline complex production workflows. Production management software centralizes large amounts of project assets, data, and logistics, making it easier to track, manage, and deliver creative projects on time and on budget.
Key features of widely adopted production management software include:
Production tracking software like Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) is easily scalable and can be used on creative projects of all sizes and levels of complexity. Flow Production Tracking also accommodates any project budget, with flexible pricing options including monthly, annual, multi-year and pay as you go.
Cloud-based production management software facilitates collaboration across different departments, locations, and studios by connecting everyone in the production pipeline to a single source for project data and media, updated in real-time, and available to all stakeholders regardless of location.
Film production management software offers a wide range of security features to protect project media and data. Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) offers features like single sign-on (SSO), two-factor authentication, and IP allow listing. Flow Capture security features include forensic and burnt-in watermarking, access control, multi-factor authentication, single sign-on (SSO), and digital rights management (DRM) for improved watching, sharing, and editing protection.
Yes, production management software can integrate with third-party content creation and production tools to enhance creative workflows and collaboration. Autodesk Flow Production Tracking integrates with content creation software like Autodesk Maya, Autodesk 3ds Max, Autodesk Flame, Houdini, Unreal Engine, Nuke, Adobe Photoshop, and more. Autodesk Flow Capture integrates with Autodesk Flame and AVID Media Composer.
Yes, many professional film production management software tools have free trials or demo versions available. Autodesk offers free trials of Flow Production Tracking and Flow Capture.
A production manager looks after the day-to-day logistics of a film or television production. Working with the line producer, they are responsible for recruiting crew, overseeing associated paperwork, scheduling, liaising with the crew, and generally ensuring that the shoot runs smoothly. They also make important financial decisions and oversee the production budget.