Production management software is used by many different people involved in film production, from producers and directors to editors and VFX supervisors.

Using tools like Flow Production Tracking and Flow Capture can significantly improve productivity throughout the stages of production. During early development, assets like scripts, storyboards, concept art, and other files are stored centrally in the cloud so that all team members can access the latest versions, share ideas, and collaborate easily.

During pre-production, these film production tools help teams create schedules and budgets, and track assets such as location scouting photos, design files, and other materials to align everyone on the most up-to-date information. Automated scheduling and budgeting tools reduce tedious manual tasks and facilitate accurate updates.

During filming, on-set crew can use film production software to stream camera footage to the cloud for review by off-site team members. This also prompts the post-production stage to begin while filming is still in progress.

Throughout filming and post-production, production tracking software can be used to manage and update schedules as changes arise, manage budgets, and track assets like different versions and shots as they move through the pipeline.