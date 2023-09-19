Metro Istanbul Design Center Manager Ertan Toprakal states, “The challenging part of creating a digital twin was to generate high-quality BIM models of lines and stations that did not have BIM models. We are using Autodesk’s point cloud technology ReCap to overcome this challenge.”

Metro Istanbul Architectural Design Executive Hande Akkoyunlu adds: “In terms of creating BIM models, our task is particularly more challenging for lines and stations designed before 2015. However, the mandatory integration of BIM models in metro projects since 2015, along with the provision of these models during the turnover of constructions, offers a significant advantage.”

Ertan Toprakal says that to create a digital twin model, they require information on real-time facility data, maintenance procedures, and data flow from asset management systems, alongside BIM models, as well as information on the purposes for which the digital twin model will be used.

“Another challenge was transferring data from real-time systems to the digital twin platform through a common communication protocol,” says Toprakal, describing their experience during the project. “Our data came from a large system. Processing, analyzing, and utilizing this data for decision-making purposes has been a fantastic opportunity to acquire know-how. We will continue to increase our data sources feeding into the digital twin project with further IoT and sensor investments”.