It’s one thing to build an entirely new rail station from the ground up. But it’s quite another to design and construct a new station on top of an older one—and keep it running for riders all at the same time. To prevent flooding of the station that is located near a river in Norway, Norconsult is raising the structure by 40 centimeters. In addition, they are also designing a 7-kilometer tunnel. Both projects are part of an ambitious goal to connect two major cities with a double-track railway in Norway.

“It’s the only part of the intercity project that is on budget, and it’s because we used technology in a smart way in the beginning,” says Thomas Fløien Angeltveit, Group Manager of Digital Transformation, Norconsult. “We can look back now and see the success.”

Using Autodesk software—including Autodesk Navisworks, Autodesk Revit, Autodesk AutoCAD, and Autodesk Civil 3D—Norconsult can achieve complex phase planning, collaboration, new efficiencies and automation, and on-time delivery.