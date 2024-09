Autodesk welcomes innovators & leaders to partner with us. If you are interested in our Channel & Services partner programs, click here to see how we onboard new Service Providers and Value Added Resellers. To integrate your software solutions with Autodesk Fusion, sign up to the Autodesk Developer Network. For Machine Tool, Additive Machinery, Tooling, Probing & Work-Holding companies, please email our team at Fusion360.hardwarepartners@autodesk.com.