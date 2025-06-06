Autodesk Water Infrastructure Products

Discover the tools that help you make confident, informed decisions at every stage of the asset lifecycle.

Stormwater, sewer, and flood modeling

InfoWorks ICM

Model complex hydraulic and hydrologic network elements quickly, accurately, and collaboratively.

ICMLive

Create an operational digital twin of wastewater, stormwater, and flood management systems.

XPSWMM

Create integrated 1D/2D models of stormwater and wastewater systems.

Drainage design and analysis

InfoDrainage

Design and audit drainage systems quickly, easily, and confidently.

Civil 3D

Civil engineering design and construction documentation

Water distribution modeling and management

InfoWater Pro

Optimize planning, design, and operations of your water distribution network for ArcGIS Users

InfoWorks WS Pro

Comprehensive and collaborative water distribution analysis and modeling

IWLive Pro

Create an operational digital twin of water distribution systems.

Water structures and treatment plant design

Architecture Engineering & Construction collection

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma, and more

AutoCAD Plant 3D

Create and edit piping and instrumentation diagrams (P&IDs) and 3D models.

BIM Collaborate Pro

Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration, and coordination software for architecture, engineering, and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D, and AutoCAD Plant 3D.

Operations and maintenance

Info360 Asset

Deliver actionable asset condition and risk planning in the cloud

InfoAsset Manager

Manage water and wastewater infrastructure assets for more informed maintenance decisions.

Info360 Insight

Real-time operational performance analytics, modeling, and alerting tools in the cloud

