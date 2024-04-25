How to buy
As climate change increases the frequency and intensity of storms and heavy rainfall, accurate drainage design plays an increasingly important role in building safer, more resilient cities and transportation systems that protect communities and the environment.
Autodesk software facilitates detailed analysis, ensuring stormwater infrastructure is robust and compliant with regulations. Integration with Civil 3D streamlines workflows, enabling seamless incorporation of drainage designs into overall infrastructure design.
Maintain safety and preserve infrastructure with sustainable drainage for any site at any scale. With advanced hydraulic modeling, users can assess rainfall patterns, runoff behavior, watershed delineation, and flood risk to get better insights for designing green drainage systems.
Ensure that any transportation infrastructure has well-designed drainage systems that address wastewater and runoff challenges and provide reliability to your roads, networks, tracks, and ports—protecting the foundations for safe travel regardless of weather conditions.
Accurate drainage for urban sites protects residential and industrial buildings while minimizing environmental impact. With Autodesk, designers and engineers can prevent water accumulation on streets and around structures and reduce pavement deterioration with ease.
Create resilient stormwater and wastewater infrastructure to mitigate environmental and community impact.
Get quicker approvals with improved accuracy, flexible reporting, and clear, easily reviewable drainage designs.
Produce better surface drainage designs faster with advanced modeling and enhanced integration with Civil 3D.
Effortlessly exchange data between InfoDrainage and Civil 3D for a smooth workflow among stakeholders.
