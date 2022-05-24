Autodesk Solutions for Government

Imagine bigger, collaborate smarter, move faster, build better

Discover how Autodesk software helps government agencies imagine, design, and create original solutions to the most complex challenges.

Autodesk for Government now FedRAMP® Authorized

Autodesk has obtained FedRAMP Authorization at the Moderate level for its Autodesk for Government portfolio. Upon release, Autodesk for Government solutions will enhance Autodesk's ability to service AECO professionals working on government projects through design collaboration and document management tools.

Architecture, Engineering and Construction solutions

Reduce the cost and improve the efficiency of your facilities, bases, and installations

Building design

BIM is helping government agencies to improve collaboration, achieve project goals, and design in new ways.

Infrastructure design

Deliver and manage better public infrastructure with the right tools for transportation, site design, and water projects.

Construction

Connect workflows, government teams and contractors, and data at every stage of construction to reduce risk, maximize efficiency, on budget.

Sustainability

Government agencies can design, collaborate, build, and fabricate in ways that improve productivity–while also reducing waste, saving money, and staying competitive. 

Vehicle Design and Manufacturing solutions

Easily design and build manufacturing systems, and increase the efficiency of their maintenance, repair, and overhaul in government agencies

Advanced Manufacturing

Unlock advanced capabilities for machining, additive manufacturing, generative design, nesting, and fabrication.

Engineering Data Management and Collaboration

Free up capacity for design and innovation with software solutions for engineering data and processes.

Simulation Software

Autodesk simulation software helps you predict, validate, and optimize your agency’s manufacturing systems using accurate analyses that you can trust.

Games and Training solutions

Effectively develop and deploy virtual environments for training and incident review that leverage real-world smart data

3D animation

Bring complex CG characters, items, and worlds to life for 3D animated feature films and videos.

Visual effects

Seamlessly integrate live-action footage and VFX to create dazzling cinematic moments that can be used in simulations or training videos. 

Game development

Create expansive worlds, realistic characters, and immersive experiences in your real world simulation and training initiatives.

Government Affairs and Public Policy

Autodesk advocates for public policies around the world that enable people to design and make a better world for all.