Autodesk has obtained FedRAMP Authorization at the Moderate level for its Autodesk for Government portfolio. Upon release, Autodesk for Government solutions will enhance Autodesk's ability to service AECO professionals working on government projects through design collaboration and document management tools.
Reduce the cost and improve the efficiency of your facilities, bases, and installations
BIM is helping government agencies to improve collaboration, achieve project goals, and design in new ways.
Deliver and manage better public infrastructure with the right tools for transportation, site design, and water projects.
Connect workflows, government teams and contractors, and data at every stage of construction to reduce risk, maximize efficiency, on budget.
Government agencies can design, collaborate, build, and fabricate in ways that improve productivity–while also reducing waste, saving money, and staying competitive.
Easily design and build manufacturing systems, and increase the efficiency of their maintenance, repair, and overhaul in government agencies
Unlock advanced capabilities for machining, additive manufacturing, generative design, nesting, and fabrication.
Free up capacity for design and innovation with software solutions for engineering data and processes.
Autodesk simulation software helps you predict, validate, and optimize your agency’s manufacturing systems using accurate analyses that you can trust.
Effectively develop and deploy virtual environments for training and incident review that leverage real-world smart data
Bring complex CG characters, items, and worlds to life for 3D animated feature films and videos.
Image courtesy of Thomas Woodward
Seamlessly integrate live-action footage and VFX to create dazzling cinematic moments that can be used in simulations or training videos.
Image courtesy of Yosr El Hadidy
Create expansive worlds, realistic characters, and immersive experiences in your real world simulation and training initiatives.
Image courtesy of Cyril Gras
Autodesk advocates for public policies around the world that enable people to design and make a better world for all.