FedRAMP® Moderate Authorized design collaboration and management solution for complex AEC projects with advanced security requirements.
On government projects, security, transparency, and accountability are crucial. Autodesk for Government offers efficient collaboration, increased workload capacity, and data exchange opportunities within the secure cloud environment you require for government projects.
Hear industry experts discuss the importance of the FedRAMP Moderate-authorization granted for these Autodesk products and what it means for your government projects in this informative webinar.
Discover how Autodesk’s FedRAMP-authorized cloud solutions are empowering federal agencies and contractors with advanced tools for improved collaboration, efficiency, and security.
Autodesk for Government connects architecture, engineering, and construction teams in a secure FedRAMP Moderate authorized cloud environment and provides a single platform to make project collaboration and document management simpler. Autodesk for Government helps to improve transparency and accountability with a single source of truth for customers collaborating on federal building projects.
Currently, architects, engineers, contractors, and owners working directly on building projects for the United States General Services Administration (GSA).
Autodesk for Government offerings are provided as a multi-tenant, government-only community cloud offering. Only the following companies or entities are eligible to purchase Autodesk for Government offerings:
Autodesk for Government customers will need to certify their eligibility before they are able to purchase Autodesk for Government offerings . For more information on how to do this, please contact your Autodesk representative.
Autodesk for Government has been granted an ATO by the General Services Administration at the Moderate Impact Level.
AEC teams working on building projects for other agencies outside of GSA that require FedRAMP Moderate Authorization can contact the Autodesk FedRAMP team to learn more about the Autodesk for Government security assessment.
Yes customers can purchase Autodesk for Government offerings before any ATOs have been granted. However, they most likely won’t be able to use the offerings on any projects if the agency in charge of the project has not issued an ATO for these products.
Standard Subscription Support will be provided for subscriptions to the Autodesk for Government offerings, as further described in the associated Special Terms. Please note that this level of Support may differ from the level of Support provided for your subscriptions to other Autodesk offerings or from the description of subscription benefits otherwise associated with your Autodesk plan.
Certain operational or procedural requirements or limitations may apply to the Autodesk for Government offerings. For more information, please refer to the Special Terms for the Autodesk of Government offerings, the Autodesk Knowledge Network article available here, and other operational guidance and procedures that Autodesk may provide from time to time.
Autodesk for Government offerings include Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro for Government & Autodesk Docs for Government.
Yes, civilian government contractors with an EBA in place with Autodesk can use tokens. Current Autodesk customers must sign an amendment to their EBA to have access to the Autodesk for Government offerings. Revit Cloud Worksharing as part of Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro for Government is tokenized at 1.5x the commercial token rate. The token consumption for the Design Collaboration and Docs modules of Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro for Government will be based on annualized project value (unlimited users).