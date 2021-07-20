Government Affairs and Public Policy

From the buildings we live and work in, to the cars we drive and the bridges we drive over. From the products we use and technology we rely on, to the movies and games that inspire us. Everything around us is made using Autodesk software.
As the world confronts unprecedented challenges, so do the people working to solve them: Autodesk customers. Issues like climate change, supply chain blocks, labor shortages, and urban sprawl mean they’re facing monumental shifts in the way they work and live in an increasingly digital, disparate, and complex landscape. We work with governments to promote policies that empower innovators, designers, engineers, builders, and creators to design and make a better world for all.