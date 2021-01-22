3D CAD, or three-dimensional computer-aided design, is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Used by architects, engineers, and other professionals, 3D CAD software precisely represents and visualizes objects using a collection of points in three dimensions on the computer.
Red Layer Guitars founder Jort Heijen found a way to make his lifelong passion a career with AutoCAD.
Stephen Ambrose, pioneering creator of the in-ear monitoring technology used by musicians onstage, is reinventing the earbud to prevent hearing loss.
Electric motorcycle builders out-raced the gasoline-powered competition with a superbike developed with generative design and 3D printed prototypes.
