It’s more important than ever for you to be able to work, collaborate, and be productive from anywhere. We can help with tips, best practices, licensing and usage information, and technical support for Autodesk products.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the distributed workplace and contributed to other macroeconomic, industry, design, and technology trends. Learn how this is an opportunity to reimagine the workplace as a dynamic engine for value creation—and see why leaders must find ways to promote cohesion and trust as the shift continues.
These resources will help you work more effectively, connect with community, and take advantage of unexpected opportunities for growth, learning, and reinvention.
Find the resources and guidance you need to adapt to the new normal. Help your business stay competitive as you reinvent, grow, and thrive.
Join in Office Hours every Tuesday to talk with Autodesk experts, and explore industry- and product-specific groups and forums for more support.
Successful learning can happen anywhere. Find out which Autodesk products can help you set up a thriving remote learning environment.
Collaborate on open-source design efforts, validate your own ideas, and find manufacturing facilities to put solutions into production and help fight COVID-19.
Discover technology that can assist your customers with design and construction challenges related to COVID-19, and get insights into preparing for a resilient future.
Autodesk customers combine technology, ingenuity, and flexibility to help battle the global pandemic.
When Tyler Mantel’s startup company was put on hold due to COVID-19, he launched The Ventilator Project to help solve the ventilator shortage.
Image courtesy of The Ventilator Project
With events canceled due to the pandemic, a staging and rigging company pivots its business to transform entertainment structures for medical use.
Image courtesy of Mountain Productions
With hospitals under stress due to the COVID-19 crisis, this modular hospital construction firm is rapidly building acute-care medical facilities.
The future of work will look very different as people explore innovative ways to respond to new protocols, priorities, and opportunities.
As traditionally on-site businesses struggle to define post–COVID-19 protocols, here’s a snapshot of three global architecture firms in 2020—and how they’re envisioning the future of work.
Watch how Factory_OS, a modular-construction company deemed essential because of its focus on affordable housing, keeps its workforce safe while implementing social distancing and PPE.
For a long time, digitizing art and culture was not always considered a priority. Then came COVID-19. Museums closed, leaving digital media as would-be visitors’ only opportunity to admire art. Going virtual was now essential.
Autodesk Foundation joined 24 Bay Area companies to fund global, national, and local solutions to COVID-19. Response efforts focused on building health and economic resilience of vulnerable populations, nonprofits, and small businesses impacted by the virus. To date, the Foundation has committed $2 million to these communities—and is exploring ways to do more.