Autodesk provides many native Mac products for 3D modeling, CAD, rendering, 2D drafting, and more.
You can use AutoCAD for Mac and Revit. AutoCAD for Mac has workflows unique to Mac users and fully supports Apple Silicon (M1 and M2 chip series). While Revit does not currently have a native Macintosh version, you can still install Revit on a Mac in virtualized environments including Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion. We also support these products via Boot Camp, part of Mac OS X that lets you install and run Windows (and Windows-based applications) on a Mac. Learn more here.
Autodesk Forma is a browser-based cloud product that can be used on most Macs and PCs on Google Chrome™. See the system requirements here.