CAD software is used by a diverse range of professions that require design precision and visualization. Architects and landscape architects; engineers (across disciplines such as mechanical, civil, automotive, aerospace, and electrical); designers (including product, industrial, graphic, mechanical, interior, and jewelry); urban planners; and professionals in construction and surveying all rely on CAD. This software aids in creating detailed 2D and 3D models, schematics, layouts, and plans, empowering professionals to conceptualize, design, and optimize structures, products, and systems efficiently across industries.