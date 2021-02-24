Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
The Autodesk Media & Entertainment Collection includes all the tools you need to build a powerful and scalable animation, visual effects, and game development pipeline.
Shape 3D characters and scenes with a toolset that makes modeling feel more like creative expression than pressing buttons.
Bring believable characters to life with engaging rigging and animation tools and strong on-set motion capture capabilities.
Produce immediate, professional-grade stylized or realistic renders with interactive rendering.
Expand your ability to render captivating animations with 5 Arnold licenses in the collection.
Image courtesy of Ecem Okumus
Tackle more complex simulations with the ability to run Bifrost on up to 15 machines.
Image courtesy of Marvin Büte
Create animated content with whichever tool is best suited for the task at hand.
Create incredibly detailed simulations like combustion, snow, or particles in a visual procedural programming environment.
Model 3D assets and bring them to life with artist-friendly modeling, rigging, and animation tools.
Render immediate, professional-grade effects with interactive rendering.
Create sophisticated effects at scale with the ability to run Bifrost on 15 machines.
Video courtesy of Gaspar Segura Heras
Render your most complex VFX projects head-on with 5 Arnold licenses in the collection.
Video courtesy of Pixomondo
Give your artists everything they need to deliver beautiful VFX from start to finish.
© Marvel. Image courtesy of Framestore.
Create finely detailed game environments and characters with a robust modeling toolset that automates repetitive tasks.
Get your game models ready for animation with powerful and customizable rigging tools.
Easily control your hero’s next move with powerful animation and motion capture tools.
With a wide selection of tools, create game assets with whichever tool is best suited for the task at hand.
Image courtesy of Roger Castro (SoMuch3D)
Create stunningly realistic simulations and effects with the ability to run Bifrost on 15 machines.
Image courtesy of Henry Yamin
Expand your ability to render captivating cinematics with 5 Arnold licenses in the collection.
Image courtesy of Tim Burroughs