ROADS AND HIGHWAYS DESIGN

Road and highway design is a branch of civil engineering. Roadway design considers the location, alignment geometry, and expected use of the roadway. Roadway design and engineering is primarily responsible for providing a geometric sound (horizontal and vertical alignment) and safe (considering speed, traffic usage, and environment) roadway that can account for the material quantities required to build the road, as well as the effects on the surrounding environment.