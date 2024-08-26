Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
There are many different types of CAD/CAM software available today. The one you choose very much depends on the work you typically do and the tools you're going to need to be successful. One excellent choice for those wanting to design and manufacture products is Autodesk Fusion for personal use (US Site). The free version of Autodesk Fusion for personal use combines powerful 2D and 3D CAD modeling tools with entry-level CAM programming capabilities. This is the ideal choice for hobbyists, startups, and small businesses to drive a variety of 2- and 3-axis CNC machines. As your business needs change, you can choose from various subscription options to unlock more advanced CAD and CAM capabilities.