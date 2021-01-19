Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk Revit allows architects, engineers, and construction professionals to:
Model shapes, structures, and systems in 3D with parametric accuracy, precision, and ease.
Streamline project management with instant revisions to plans, elevations, schedules, sections, sheets, and 3D visualizations.
Unite multidisciplinary project teams for higher efficiency, collaboration, and impact in the office or on the jobsite.
With tools for sketching, scheduling, sharing, annotating, and visualizing, Revit helps architects, engineers, and contractors collaborate more effectively.
With integrated analysis tools and the ability to unite multiple datasets and file types, architects and engineers use Autodesk Revit to design with confidence.
Together, AutoCAD and Revit offer fast, effective design to documentation workflows. See how (video: 1:21 min.)
New to collection: Connect your design workflow from Forma to Revit and back again, from desktop to cloud. (video: 2:16 min.)
CUSTOMER RESOURCE
See how Autodesk and the AEC Community work together, sharing ideas that define what’s next for Revit.
PRODUCT NEWS
Read about Total Carbon Analysis, enhancements to site design, and more in the latest release.
PRODUCT ROAD MAP
See what’s in the product development pipeline with a live look at the Revit public roadmap.
Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language, and download method. For more information, visit Autodesk Knowledge Network.
Autodesk Revit is used to design, document, visualize, and deliver architecture, engineering, and construction projects.
Architects, structural engineers, MEP engineers, civil engineers, construction professionals, fabricators, computational designers, owners, and more all use Autodesk Revit to achieve their design, construction, operations, and maintenance goals for buildings and infrastructure.
Your Revit subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Revit software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Revit here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
A great place to start is the Revit Quick Start Guide (US Site). Learn the basics of Autodesk Revit through approachable online instructions, and model for architecture, structures, and MEP. Sample content is available on the Home screen once Autodesk Revit is open.
A guide to keyboard shortcuts is also available. Shortcuts are recommended as you learn your way around the software.
Revit
Revit LT
Modeling toolsets for architecture, structure, MEP, and construction
Collaboration
Documentation
Simulation and analysis
Twinmotion for Revit