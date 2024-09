DWG refers to both a technology environment and .dwg files, the native file format for Autodesk’s AutoCAD® software. Autodesk created .dwg in 1982 with the very first launch of AutoCAD software. DWG files contain all the information that a user enters in a CAD drawing. This data can include designs, geometric data, maps, and photos. The .dwg file format is one of the most commonly used design data formats, found in nearly every design environment.