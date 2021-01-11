Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Create your 2D designs with precision and best-in-class documentation features. Architects, engineers, and construction professionals use AutoCAD LT® to:
Design, draft, and document with precise 2D geometry
Access a comprehensive set of editing, design, and annotation tools
Streamline your work by customizing your interface and automating your workflows with AutoLISP
Draft, design, and edit with precise 2D geometry and a comprehensive set of documentation features.
Share and annotate drawings with safety and security across desktop, web, and mobile devices.
Preserve fidelity and ensure compatibility with Autodesk’s exclusive TrustedDWG® technology.
AutoCAD LT is CAD software that is used for precise 2D drafting, design, and documentation. It includes features to automate tasks and increase productivity such as comparing drawings, counting, adding objects, and creating tables. AutoCAD LT enables users to create, edit, and annotate drawings via desktop, web, and mobile devices.
AutoCAD LT is used by architects, engineers, construction professionals, and designers who need to:
One of the biggest differences between AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT is that AutoCAD LT provides precision 2D drafting and documentation capabilities, while AutoCAD also provides 3D functionalities. AutoCAD LT supports some customization through capabilities like AutoLISP. However, it does not include third party connections, development tools, or the seven specialized toolsets. Compare AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT.
AutoCAD LT can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Apple® macOS®. See AutoCAD LT system requirements (US Site) for details.
Every AutoCAD LT subscription includes AutoCAD on the web and mobile. AutoCAD on mobile can run on iOS, Android, and Windows. See AutoCAD on mobile system requirements for version details. AutoCAD on the web is supported by 64-bit Google Chrome, 64-bit Mozilla Firefox, and 64-bit Microsoft Edge on Windows or Mac. See AutoCAD on the web system requirements for version details.
Your AutoCAD LT subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Autodesk AutoCAD LT software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy AutoCAD LT here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
The price of an annual Autodesk AutoCAD LT subscription is
Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language, and download method. For more information, visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network.
