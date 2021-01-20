Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
The Autodesk AEC Collection gives designers, engineers, and construction professionals the tools and integrated workflows to create with ease, explore what's possible, and build with confidence.
Create high-quality, high-performing designs with a range of conceptual and detailed design tools.
Make data-driven insights the foundation for your design approach with powerful, fast performance and environmental analytics.
Connect workflows, improve BIM project delivery, and unify design and construction data to review and coordinate projects.
Save time and stay organized with cloud-based review and approval workflows.
Simplify collaboration and data management with Autodesk Docs' cloud-based CDE to ISO 19650 standards.
Merge data and issues from AutoCAD, Revit, Navisworks Manage, and more, into one centralized database.
–Thomas J. Zoli, Principal Architect, Workshop/APD
growth over two years, supported by standardized, collaborative software
Use conceptual design and modeling capabilities, real-time analytics, and automations to make solid foundations for your projects.
Create more resilient, constructible designs that are detailed, coordinated, and connected to BIM.
Evaluate the behavior of a wide variety of structures to verify safety, reliability, and compliance with local regulations.
Transition from design to detailed models while respecting both perspectives and following local code requirements.
—Dominick Paradis, Design Engineer, Canam
Adopt connected and integrated workflows in a dynamic BIM environment to make MEP systems more functional and efficient.
Combine analysis capabilities and technology to optimize your MEP systems and adhere to the highest industry standards.
Integrate your MEP project’s design with more detailed components for fabrication-ready outcomes.
—Ken Luong, Senior Project Manager, TDIndustries
Create detailed designs or models with geospatial context, and document your infrastructure projects to meet required standards.
Improve design quality with analysis and simulations tools to build resilient infrastructure. Visualize your design intent.
Improve coordination across multi-discipline teams and reduce rework with a centralized common data environment.
Manage bridge design project complexity with automation, analysis, and code compliance.
Improve design quality with a set of transportation tools for swept paths, parking, and roundabouts.
Automatically extract vector elements, 3D objects, alignments, and feature lines directly from the cloud.
—Andreas Rau, Product Manager, Max Bögl
—Gilles Pignon, Head of BIM Division, Infrastructure Projects Department, CFL (Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Luxembourgeois)
Multiple applications within the AEC Collection have direct integration with Esri’s ArcGIS.
Create comprehensive shop deliverables with automated design to detailing workflows for concrete and steel structures fabrication.
Use BIM-based workflows to exchange shared data between design intent and detailing for fabrication.
Rapidly move from design intent to construction without compromising quality so you can build with confidence.
—David “DJ” Johnson, Piping and Plumbing Superintendent, MMC Contractors
months ahead of schedule
Reduced rework during construction
Improved schedule control
Better win rate with BIM