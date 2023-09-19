PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Kelly M. Barber, Division Chief for the Engineering Automation and Services Division at PennDOT, isn’t a stranger to change. In Barber’s 20 years working at PennDOT, she’s witnessed first-hand how the industry continues to adopt new technologies and digital approaches. After holding roles as a project development engineer and managing the Project Schedule, Specifications, and Constructability Section, she now manages a team of 25 employees, overseeing photogrammetry and surveys, CAD support, engineering automation, and design and construction services for highways and bridges.

As Barber sees it, digital project delivery (DPD) is critical to PennDOT’s current and future success, and her team is leading the design and implementation of the department’s digital transformation. PennDOT’s goal is to ensure all stakeholders can stay connected throughout the project lifecycle. PennDOT will be utilizing the Autodesk Construction Cloud as the digital backbone to facilitate a connected common data environment.

That means removing the silos to foster more interaction, collaboration, and communication—all while gathering and collecting data for current and future projects. PennDOT is already well underway with new DPD initiatives to connect teams, streamline processes, eliminate paper, and go mobile.

“If we can make those administrative details less onerous for the department and our industry partners, we can have time to focus on what we really need to do with design and what’s going on in the field,” Barber says. “Visualization is very important so everyone can communicate better, whether it’s sharing plans with the public or specific work with contractors and using augmented reality. We can even make work safer on site, such as e-ticketing where inspection staff don’t need to walk up to trucks for tickets because it’s right there on the iPad.”