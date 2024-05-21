.
.
.
.
.
John Sayre
Technical Marketing Manager
John Sayre is a Technical Marketing Manager for Civil Infrastructure with Autodesk. Prior to working for Autodesk, he was a Civil Application Engineer, teaching the products inside of the AEC Collection. Sayre has 27 years of civil engineering experience running the gambit on all types of projects residential, commercial and industrial. He has been with Autodesk for almost nine years.
Ben Wardell
Technical Marketing Manager
Ben is a Technical Marketing Manager for Autodesk. He has 18 years of infrastructure industry experience, working on a variety of Civil Engineering projects ranging from small rural roadways to high speed rail corridors. He is a licensed Professional Engineer and his primary focus is in Road & Highway and Rail Design & Modeling. Ben has been with Autodesk for 6 years.