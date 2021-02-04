Revamping existing highways comes with a huge set of complications. In this case, the Wutaishan interchange project involved many overlapping components:

The widening of elevated and underpass main and auxiliary roads. The creation of a viaduct. The demolishing of an existing bridge. The excavation of the underground passage. Auxiliary roads to ensure smooth traffic flow on and off the Taohuaxi bridge.

As if that wasn't enough, the project planners also faced a series of engineering constraints:

Since the highway traverses through high-density urban areas, the team had to carefully manage land-use considerations.

The highway project involved working with complex mountain topography.

A three-tiered highway featuring bridges, underground passages and a variety of overlapping structures made for challenging engineering interdependencies.

The project had to conform to exacting environmental standards for light and noise pollution. It had to minimize impact on existing traffic.