Autodesk and our testing provider, Pearson VUE, are committed to ensuring testing access for all individuals. Requests for test accommodations are considered on a case-by-case basis and are included in our application process. To request testing accommodation, indicate the type (for example: extra time, exam reader) and a brief description. Our certification program team will respond in most cases within two business days, and you will receive an email notification with the decision on your request.

If you are approved for accommodations, we will pass the approval to our testing provider, Pearson VUE. When you schedule your exam test appointment, the accommodations will be automatically approved. If your accommodation is not approved, you may create a case with Autodesk support to request an appeal.