The Autodesk Certified User certification validates and highlights foundational software skills and knowledge for Autodesk Maya and Autodesk 3ds Max. These certification exams are offered through our partner Certiport.
The Autodesk Certified User certification in Maya demonstrates and validates the 3D animation skills needed for success in modern media and entertainment roles.
The Autodesk Certified User certification in 3ds Max demonstrates 3D modeling software skills to start a career in the game, film, or motion-graphic industries.