Autodesk Certification for media
and entertainment

Media and entertainment professionals and students can earn certifications that demonstrate their advanced knowledge to move their careers forward.

Autodesk Certified User

The Autodesk Certified User certification validates and highlights foundational software skills and knowledge for Autodesk Maya and Autodesk 3ds Max. These certification exams are offered through our partner Certiport.

Autodesk Certified User

Autodesk Maya

The Autodesk Certified User certification in Maya demonstrates and validates the 3D animation skills needed for success in modern media and entertainment roles.

 

Entry-level | 50 min exam

Autodesk Certified User

Autodesk 3ds Max

The Autodesk Certified User certification in 3ds Max demonstrates 3D modeling software skills to start a career in the game, film, or motion-graphic industries.

 

Entry-level | 50 min exam