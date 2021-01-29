The accommodations offered by our testing provider, Pearson VUE, are available for online exams or in test centers. Pearson VUE test accommodations may include extra testing time, a separate testing room, and breaks. If approved, specific Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accommodations will be communicated to Pearson VUE before you schedule an appointment. You’ll see any approved accommodations in your appointment scheduling screen, as well as in your Pearson VUE confirmation email.
In some cases, your accommodation may not be easily managed with Pearson VUE’s online scheduling process. You'll see a message to contact Pearson VUE’s Accommodations Scheduling Specialists.
If you’ve been approved for accommodations such as a Reader, Recorder, or Separate Room, schedule your appointment directly with Pearson VUE’s Accommodations Scheduling Specialists at (800) 466-0450. Press Option 3 and indicate the “Autodesk Certification Program” when prompted. You’ll be asked to provide the following information from your Autodesk certification application: first name, last name, address, email, and phone.
Accommodation requests for English as a Second Language (ESL) provide extra time during an exam if approved.