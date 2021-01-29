The best way to share Autodesk learning content with others is to use the course playlist feature. This feature enables you to create your own customized playlists of Autodesk courses and modules and share them with others.

To create your own playlists:

Click the plus '+' (Add to list) at the top of any course/applicable module to create a new list or add to an existing list. Lists will be available under the "My lists" tab in "My Dashboard".

To share a playlist with others:

Set the list visibility to Public and share the playlist link.

Instructors can create curated playlists to share learning content with your students. Additionally, you can download and share course documents including model files, instruction sheets, data forms and more.