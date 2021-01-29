Autodesk Certification Help & FAQs

Get answers to frequently asked questions and find quick links to certification policies, ACU certification, and support.

To learn about our policies for exam retake and recertification, code of conduct, personal information and privacy, and more, see Certification Policies

Autodesk Certified User exams

For information on Autodesk Certified User certification exams or to find certification exams and information in languages other than English, see Certiport Autodesk Certification

 

FAQ: Certification prep courses and learning

Find answers to common questions about courses, software requirements, and more. 

Are these courses free of charge?

Yes. Use your Autodesk Account to sign up for free courses, and track your learning progress with My Dashboard.

I’m a student or educator. Are these courses right for me?

Autodesk learning and certifications are designed to be used by students and educators alongside industry professionals.  We encourage students and educators to visit the Autodesk Education Community to learn more about how to use and leverage Autodesk learning and certifications in an education setting. 

 

Autodesk Certified User exams (covering foundational concepts for secondary schools, digital literacy, and workforce readiness programs) are available through our testing partner Certiport

How long does it take to complete a certification prep course?

Certification prep courses offer an estimated 5-15 hours of self-paced content for learners to focus on the topics they need to brush up on. Length varies according to the complexity of the software, the skill and workflow, and the level of the course.

Are certification prep courses completely online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?

Our self-paced, modular courses are conducted exclusively online, enabling you to work at your own pace. No in-person or video conference attendance is required. You can access your lectures, practice tests, and assignments anytime and anywhere via the web.

How will I know when I’ve completed a course?

To complete a course at Autodesk Learning, you must pass the required test for the course. Track your learning progress with My Dashboard.

How are cert prep courses and practice tests developed? How will they prepare me for certification or my career?

Our certification prep content aligns to relevant industry skills and workflows, enabling you to excel in your career or open the door to new opportunities. We partner with subject matter experts, educational institutions, organizations, and governments to identify the skills needed to solve the world's toughest challenges and create courses to meet them.

Will I earn an achievement or recognition after completing a course? Where can I find it?

You will earn a certificate of completion each time you pass a skill-builder course. Certification prep courses track your preparedness for passing the Autodesk certification exam; we do not offer a certificate of completion for these courses. Find your recognitions on My Dashboard.

Where can I find certification exams and information in non-English languages?

Autodesk Certified User (ACU) exams do have localized versions available in some languages, offered through Certiport Autodesk Certification. Autodesk Certified Associate (ACA), Autodesk Certified Professional (ACP) and Autodesk Certified Expert (ACE) exams are currently available in English only. 

How do I share Autodesk learning content with others?

The best way to share Autodesk learning content with others is to use the course playlist feature. This feature enables you to create your own customized playlists of Autodesk courses and modules and share them with others. 

To create your own playlists: 

  • Click the plus '+' (Add to list) at the top of any course/applicable module to create a new list or add to an existing list. Lists will be available under the "My lists" tab in "My Dashboard". 

To share a playlist with others: 

  • Set the list visibility to Public and share the playlist link. 

Instructors can create curated playlists to share learning content with your students. Additionally, you can download and share course documents including model files, instruction sheets, data forms and more. 

Can I get a transcript of course videos? Do the videos support closed captions?

English-language transcripts are available on the course video player. To show a scrolling transcript of the audio portion of the video, select the inverted quotation marks (“) control in the lower-right area of the video player. To hide the transcript, select the control again. Transcripts may be downloaded as an .srt or .txt file. To download a transcript, select your preferred file type below “Transcripts.”

FAQ: ADA and accommodations

Find out what you need to know about ADA accommodations for certification exams and how to request them. 

I need an accommodation for a disability in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)s to take my certification exam. How do I request one?

To request testing accommodation for a disability, in the application process, indicate the need for accommodation and then select the type (for example: extra time, exam reader) you are requesting. When you do, you will be asked to provide a brief explanation supporting your request. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

How long does it take for accommodation requests to be reviewed?

Review of accommodation requests and responses in most cases occur within two business days. You will receive an email notification with the decision.

How will my ADA accommodations be supported during the exam?

The accommodations offered by our testing provider, Pearson VUE, are available for online exams or in test centers. Pearson VUE test accommodations may include extra testing time, a separate testing room, and breaks. If approved, specific Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accommodations will be communicated to Pearson VUE before you schedule an appointment. You’ll see any approved accommodations in your appointment scheduling screen, as well as in your Pearson VUE confirmation email. 

 

In some cases, your accommodation may not be easily managed with Pearson VUE’s online scheduling process. You'll see a message to contact Pearson VUE’s Accommodations Scheduling Specialists. 

 

If you’ve been approved for accommodations such as a Reader, Recorder, or Separate Room, schedule your appointment directly with Pearson VUE’s Accommodations Scheduling Specialists at (800) 466-0450. Press Option 3 and indicate the “Autodesk Certification Program” when prompted. You’ll be asked to provide the following information from your Autodesk certification application: first name, last name, address, email, and phone. 

 

 Accommodation requests for English as a Second Language (ESL) provide extra time during an exam if approved.  

Why was my accommodation request denied?

If your accommodation request for your disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act was denied, you may not have provided sufficient detail about your request. If you believe you have a disability that qualifies for an accommodation under the ADA, See the Contact us information in the Quick links section at the top of this page. 

 

Create a case with Autodesk support to request an appeal, providing any information that supports your request. 

Is the professional level certification available in a different language?

Autodesk Professional level certifications are offered in English only. If you are a non-native English speaker and you need extra time on your certification exam, you can request this accommodation by emailing certification@autodesk.com

FAQ: Your certification exam

Find answers to questions on exam preparation, format, payment, and more. 

How does Autodesk develop the Professional level Certification exams?

Autodesk follows certification industry best practices to create and update all exams. Subject matter experts (SMEs) participate in a rigorous exam development process which is conducted by a professional testing organization and our test development team.

 

Each exam is based on an Exam Objectives created by SMEs through a formal job task analysis exercise. SME’s write exam items based on the exam objectives and every item is peer reviewed for relevancy, accuracy, and currency.

How is my exam scored? What is the exam format and what types of questions are on the exams?

Your exam is scored with a pass or fail result. Passing scores vary by certification exam, and we do not disclose the passing score to candidates before they take the exam.

 

Our certification exams delivered through the Pearson VUE platform are "selected response" (choose from a set of possible answers), offered in English only. You will not have access to the software to help you with your answers. Exams feature several different types of questions: 

  • Multiple-choice questions measure knowledge of a specific content topic. A multiple-choice item asks a question and provides multiple possible answers. 
  • Drag-and-drop questions measure object-association and placement skills. Exam takers select and reposition answer options within a list or graphic. 
  • Active-screen questions measure familiarity with the software UI by using interactive images of the software. 
  • Hot-area questions measure your ability by asking you to select “hot” areas of an exhibit. Hot-area items are essentially multiple-choice items with graphical answer choices. 
  • Graphic-interpretation questions measure your ability to view a graphic and interpret the information successfully. 

Please note: All exams offered by Autodesk through the Pearson Vue platform, 

  • Autodesk Certified Associate (ACA) 
  • Autodesk Certified Professional (ACP) 
  • Autodesk Certified Expert (ACE), 

are provided in English language only. If English is not your primary language (ESL or English as a Second Language), additional time may be requested for approval during registration. 

For localized versions of select Autodesk Certified User (ACU) exams, please refer to our testing partner Certiport at www.certiport.com

How much does an exam cost?

Autodesk is pleased to offer ACA, ACP and ACE certifications. Standard Retail Prices for each of our exam tiers are as follows: 

 

Certification type

Standard Retail Price*

Autodesk Certified Associate (ACA) 

$150.00 (USD) 

Autodesk Certified Professional (ACP) 

$200.00 (USD) 

Autodesk Certified Expert (ACE) 

$250.00 (USD) 

 

*All exams are priced according to currency values in specific countries and regions. Exam prices are subject to change. In some countries and regions, additional taxes may apply. 

How can I purchase an individual exam voucher?

Individuals can purchase and pay for the exam as part of the exam scheduling process. Select a certification to schedule your exam.

How can my organization purchase certification exam vouchers in bulk?

For information about bulk purchase of Autodesk Certified Associate, Autodesk Certified Professional, and Autodesk Certified Expert certification exam vouchers, please locate an authorized Autodesk Learning Partner or refer to the Pearson VUE purchase voucher directory.   For bulk purchase of Autodesk Certified User exams, please contact Certiport.

Does Autodesk provide beta exams?

Yes. Taking an Autodesk beta exam gives you an opportunity to add our newest certifications to your resume. To learn more about upcoming beta exams, please visit our coming soon page.

I’ve taken previous Autodesk certification exams with Certiport. Are these exams still available?

For Autodesk Certified Associate, Autodesk Certified Professional, and Autodesk Certified Expert certification exams in English, Autodesk administers its own exams hosted on PearsonVUE.  Certiport continues to offer Autodesk Certified User exams including translated versions. Certiport Autodesk Certification has complete information on these certifications.

Can I schedule a Pearson OnVUE (online) exam appointment in English if I live in a non-English-speaking country?

Yes. Note that your proctor will be communicating with you in English. If you need a proctor who speaks Japanese or Spanish however, you can request one during the registration process for online proctored exams.

I have an existing Pearson VUE Account, can I use it to apply for Autodesk certifications?

No. Use your Autodesk Account to apply for Autodesk certifications and to schedule or modify your exam appointment.

I’m having trouble with my scheduled Autodesk exam appointment (online or in-person). Who do I contact?

Contact Pearson VUE directly for support on issues with connecting to your proctor or a Pearson VUE facility or with issues on exam session technology.

I need to modify or cancel my exam appointment. What are the rules for canceling?

You can cancel or reschedule your exam appointment from  My Dashboard. If you cancel your exam appointment, you must do so a minimum of 24 hours prior to your appointment. Failure to cancel in time or failure to appear for your appointment will result in the forfeiture of your exam fee. You may reschedule your appointment prior to the 24-hour window free of charge.

What methods of payment are accepted by Pearson VUE?

Pearson VUE accepts Visa, American Express, or MasterCard debit or credit cards as well as payment vouchers. For additional details, consult the Payment FAQ on Pearson VUE’s helpful resources.

What is an exam voucher?

An exam voucher is a unique code that will enable a candidate to schedule an exam at a Pearson VUE authorized testing center or online with OnVUE.

What are the certification exam voucher terms and conditions?

Certification exam vouchers have a specified end date and must be used to schedule and take an exam no later than the voucher’s specified end date. As an exam candidate, you must meet all eligibility requirements for Autodesk certification exams and agree to all certification terms and conditions. Candidates may only receive up to one certification exam voucher in connection with each beta certification exam. Certification exam vouchers may only be used by you and may not be sold, assigned, or transferred. Certification exam vouchers are subject to all terms accompanying such voucher. 

 

Additional information about Autodesk Certification Policies can be found  here

How do I redeem my exam voucher?

Payment is required when scheduling an exam appointment. As part of the check-out process, you will have the option to enter your voucher code.

I received an offer for a discount on an Autodesk certification exam with Pearson VUE. How do I redeem this discount?

Refer to the terms and conditions that accompanied the discount you received. Use of discount or promotion codes are subject to the terms and conditions provided by Autodesk for the use of such discount or promotion code.

What available Government Funding for students to take certifications?

U.S. State Departments of Education: Numerous states have included Autodesk Certifications on their lists of approved industry-recognized credentials through their departments of education and workforce services. Many of these states leverage Perkins V funding to help ensure college and career readiness for learners. Click on this link to learn about available funding in your State Endorsements :: Autodesk Certifications :: Certiport (pearsonvue.com)

FAQ: After your exam

Learn about digital badges, certification requirements, recertification policies, and more. 

How do I find out the results of my exam?

There are three ways to view the results of your certification exam: 

  1. You will receive a notification of your results at the end of your exam session. 
  2. An email with your results will be sent to the email address in your Autodesk account. 
  3. You can also find your certification exam information in My Dashboard

How will I be notified that I’m certified?

Based on your exam result, you will receive a notification of your awarded certification at the email address associated with your Autodesk Account.

How long is my certification valid for?

That depends on which certification you earned, but they are valid for 2 or 3 years. Some certifications, like Fusion 360 certifications, are valid for 2 years, whereas other certifications are valid for 3 years. For more information, see the Certification Details pages for individual certifications for validity periods and other information.

What are the requirements to get recertified?

To recertify for an Autodesk Certified Associate, Autodesk Certified Professional, or Autodesk Certified Expert certification, you must: 

  • Submit a new certification application within the six-month period prior to the certification expiration date 
  • Schedule, purchase, and take the certification exam before the expiration date 
  • Achieve a passing score 

Once you have passed the exam, the expiration date on the certification will be appended and extended through a new expiration term. 

 

There is no grace period for expired certification credentials. To pursue certification after your existing certification has expired, you must submit a new application, purchase and take the related certification exam, and achieve a passing result. The issuance date on this new certification will be effective on the date of the passed exam. 

How can I get my Credly badge?

Congratulations on earning your new badge! Upon earning your certification, you’ll receive an email from “Autodesk via Credly” inviting you to claim your Credly digital badge. Visit the Credly Help Center for guidance on how to manage and share your badge.

Do I need to set up a new Credly account?

Your notification email will guide you to setup a Credly account and claim your new badge. Already have a Credly account using a different email address? You may wish to merge accounts, following this guidance

For more information about Credly, please see Credly’s Support pages and the Credly, Credential Management Agreement and Privacy Policy

