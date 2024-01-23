How to buy
Challenges like climate change, aging buildings, increase project complexity, and labor shortages are stretching traditional approaches. But it's exactly conditions like those that present the greatest opportunities for building owners to embrace new ways of working and challenge the status quo.
At Autodesk, we offer solutions specifically designed to help owners like you navigate these challenges. Our solutions can help you harness new digital workflows and cloud collaboration capabilities that lead directly to more efficiency and interoperability–resulting in more project wins, improved collaboration, increase design quality, and overall, greater ROI.
World Population by 2050
Urban Population by 2050
To meet demand of growing population
Discover essential insights, performance metrics, and overall results of Autodesk’s continuing commitment to driving positive environmental and social change.
Managing total carbon with first multi-story, mass timber structure in California.
Lake|Flato is driven with the goal of total carbon management and making the best decisions possible for the design itself and impact on the climate.
Nexii, a Canadian-based company, provides a sustainable solution to the growing challenges of urbanization, climate change, and healthy buildings for all.
After opening the world’s first LEED Platinum-certified winery in Napa Valley in 2008, this family business opened a second green winery in 2018 in Sonoma County.
Johnson Controls turns to BIM-based energy analysis using Autodesk software to create an EnergyPlus model that provides the basis for ongoing system optimization.
The Standard London design team used Revit for seamless team collaboration and to integrate highly complex MEP systems.
By creating a partnership with your business, we can help to assess your processes and practices and create a success plan to achieve your sustainability goals.
Autodesk has created a number of workshops, tutorials, and online courses that teach the principles and practice of sustainability in engineering and design.
We offer access to our best in-class experts who can help to solve our customers' most pressing issues related to energy, materials, health, resilience, work, and prosperity.
All businesses are different, and we offer bespoke solutions each time we partner with one. We’ll use our expertise and experience to set you on the right path to reach your sustainability goals.
Get in touch now and realize the breadth of benefits available to you. Together let’s design and make a better, more sustainable world, with Autodesk.