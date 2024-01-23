Design and make a better world

Autodesk empowers building owners to become more sustainable by creating technology that improves energy productivity, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance the overall sustainability of their projects.

Prepare for what's next, now

Challenges like climate change, aging buildings, increase project complexity, and labor shortages are stretching traditional approaches. But it's exactly conditions like those that present the greatest opportunities for building owners to embrace new ways of working and challenge the status quo.


At Autodesk, we offer solutions specifically designed to help owners like you navigate these challenges. Our solutions can help you harness new digital workflows and cloud collaboration capabilities that lead directly to more efficiency and interoperability–resulting in more project wins, improved collaboration, increase design quality, and overall, greater ROI.

What does the future look like?

↑28.21%

World Population by 2050

↑62.79%

Urban Population by 2050

13,000 buildings built per day

To meet demand of growing population

Source: World Bank

“Our largest opportunity to create positive impact at scale is by supporting our customers with the technology they need to unlock insights, make better decisions, and achieve superior outcomes.”

Andrew Anagnost
Autodesk, President and Chief Executive Officer

State of Design & Make: Spotlight on decarbonization

Closing the gap between goals and actions

Discover essential insights, performance metrics, and overall results of Autodesk’s continuing commitment to driving positive environmental and social change.

How Autodesk solutions support carbon management

PERKINS&WILL - 1 De Haro

Managing total carbon with first multi-story, mass timber structure in California.

Lake|Flato

Lake|Flato is driven with the goal of total carbon management and making the best decisions possible for the design itself and impact on the climate.

Nexii

Nexii, a Canadian-based company, provides a sustainable solution to the growing challenges of urbanization, climate change, and healthy buildings for all. 

Improve your energy efficiency with Autodesk solutions

Silver Oak Cellars

After opening the world’s first LEED Platinum-certified winery in Napa Valley in 2008, this family business opened a second green winery in 2018 in Sonoma County.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls turns to BIM-based energy analysis using Autodesk software to create an EnergyPlus model that provides the basis for ongoing system optimization.

Orms – The Standard, London

The Standard London design team used Revit for seamless team collaboration and to integrate highly complex MEP systems. 

How Autodesk can help your business

By creating a partnership with your business, we can help to assess your processes and practices and create a success plan to achieve your sustainability goals.

In-depth coaching & on-demand courses

Autodesk has created a number of workshops, tutorials, and online courses that teach the principles and practice of sustainability in engineering and design.

Expert advice & troubleshooting tips

We offer access to our best in-class experts who can help to solve our customers' most pressing issues related to energy, materials, health, resilience, work, and prosperity.

Business planning

All businesses are different, and we offer bespoke solutions each time we partner with one. We’ll use our expertise and experience to set you on the right path to reach your sustainability goals.

