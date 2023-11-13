How to buy
Autodesk Chief Sustainability Officer Joe Speicher breaks down why it’s imperative for companies in sectors responsible for 58% of greenhouse gas emissions to prioritize decarbonization with the help of digital tools and aligned intentions.
of respondents at the corporate level believe it’s essential to prioritize decarbonization while only 55% are “very familiar” with the necessary actions.
of sustainability leaders surveyed incentivize employees who participate in sustainability initiatives, compared to just 30% of other companies.
Source: 2023 State of Design & Make: Spotlight on Decarbonization
Heirloom, a sustainable start-up, is developing low-cost direct air capture technology using limestone to safely and permanently remove and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.