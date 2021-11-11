Lake|Flato Architects

The firm’s holistic approach to sustainability imbues every project aspect and phase with measurable goals. At the start of each project, an integrated design workshop brings together all stakeholders—owners, designers, structural and mechanical engineers, consultants, and the end user—to discuss sustainability and performance drivers.

A “sustainability champion” is assigned to meet regularly with the project team to share best practices and milestones reached—whether it’s for wind and solar analysis, total carbon management, or goals for renewable energy. Every project also begins with early-stage energy analysis and modeling to address operational carbon.

As embodied carbon analysis tools have become available, Lake|Flato has worked diligently to drive down the embodied carbon of their projects and educate the industry of the importance of addressing embodied carbon—even going as far as delivering a report on the subject.