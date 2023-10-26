Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
The AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) Collection is the standard for civil engineering. It includes (but is not limited to) AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Revit, InfraWorks (US Site), ReCap Pro (US Site), and Navisworks (US Site). These platforms help civil engineers to design and create critical project details with precision. They also allow them to clearly and accurately communicate design intent. Model details can also be stored, reviewed and evaluated in context using the Autodesk Construction Cloud, which is a common data environment for civil engineering projects.