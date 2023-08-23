Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Digital Project Delivery (US Site) is a way of working in which projects are conceived, planned, designed, built, and operated in an interactive, shared space in the cloud. The method integrates multi-disciplinary data, such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) (US Site) and Geographic Information System (GIS) (US Site) data, from multiple applications in a cloud-based common data environment so that all stakeholders can access, including owners, architects, general contractors, engineers, tradespeople, and owners. By unifying teams, workflows, and information, digital project delivery can help you increase efficiency, automate busy work, and improve deliverable quality.