TRANSPORTATION ENGINEERING SOFTWARE

Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Transportation engineering is an area of civil engineeringrelating to the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of transportation systems for both public and private use. Any system that provides a means to transport people and goods from one location to another is considered transportation. Those transportation systems include transit and rail, road and highways, airports (US Site), oil pipelines, and traffic control systems.