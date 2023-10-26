Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Railway engineering is an engineering discipline relating to the design, construction, and operation of rail transport systems. It includes many engineering disciplines such as civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering. In relation to the civil engineering industry, railway engineering involves the geometric design, construction, and operation of the railway alignment and track structure.